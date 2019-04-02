Eboni Edwards of Pine Bluff will be a part of the musical production of “Sister Act” at Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia. The performance will be held at Harton Theatre April 11-20.

Edwards, a senior performing arts: theatre/musical theatre major, is Deloris Van Cartier for the play, according to the news release.

The Thursday through Saturday evening shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. There will be an actor talk-back following both Saturday night shows. Some roles have been double cast and different performers will play those roles on alternating performances, according to the release.

“‘Sister Act,’ by Alan Menken, Glenn Slater, and Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, is a feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Menken, winner of a Tony Award and eight Oscars, this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical,” according to the release.

“When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she will not be found: a covenant. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique dance moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community. In doing so, though, she blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find themselves up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood,” according to the release.

“Sister Act” is directed by Brittany Bara, SAU director of Theatre and assistant professor of Musical Theatre. This musical is family-friendly and recommended for all ages.

General admission tickets are $17; $12 for SAU faculty, staff, and senior citizens; and $8 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the door, online at www.showtix4u.com, or by calling 870-235-4255.