A Jack Robey Junior High School student, Josilyn Kearney, won the individual trophy for sixth graders, and the Jack Robey Nine team received a trophy during the first Jefferson County-wide Math Competition.

Kearney had the highest score of all sixth graders in competing schools. The Robey students received a team trophy presented for all grade levels 6-8, according to a news release from Kay Briggs, Jack Robey’s lead sponsor.

The event was held March 9 at the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative. Teams from the White Hall, Watson Chapel and Dollarway school districts also participated.

White Hall won the contest for sixth, seventh and eighth grade teams while Watson Chapel placed second in each grade division, according to the news release.

Kearney scored 37/40 for the individual award in the sixth grade grade division, according to the release.

“I was surprised, because I actually thought someone from White Hall would win that honor,” Kearney said. “But, I am excited about the win.”

Participants answered level three and four questions based on the ACT/ASPIRE state assessment.

“The Jack Robey Nine, as we have affectionately named them, did an exceptional job,” Briggs said.

To celebrate the students’ achievements, the Robey Math and Science Department is planning a trip to the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts at Hot Springs and Ron Clark Academy at Atlanta, Ga., after the state assessment in late April.

“The Jack Robey Nine sent a very powerful message and that was we were outnumbered, not out-performed and that the Pine Bluff School District is on a comeback and the junior high school is a force to be reckoned with,” Briggs said.

“We would like to thank all participants, parents, and the community at large that supported an event that promises to be the first of many for Pine Bluff School District and surrounding suburban school districts,” Briggs said.