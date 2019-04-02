The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will host the Emerging Leaders Initiative, an intensive entrepreneurship education series for small businesses.

Emerging Leaders is a free executive-level training program that provides tools and resources to help under-served small companies to sustain and grow. It’s now in its 10th year, according to a news release.

Each participant can expect to commit approximately 100 hours to analyze their business and planning for growth.

The initiative provides businesses with an organizational framework and resource network that helps to form sustainable companies and promote economic development within urban and rural communities, according to the release.

The deadline to register is Friday, April 12. Registration is available at https://www.interise.org/sbaemergingleaders .

Details: Richard Duda, at 501-324-7379. ext. 239.