St. James United Methodist Church, 900 N. University Drive, will host a health fair and community fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

The community is invited to participate in the event which will feature healthcare professionals, mental health professionals, members of the fire and police departments as well as elected officials, according to a news release.

There will also be door prizes, live music, and other items, according to the release. The theme will be “Your Health and Community Exploration.”

Details: camendenhall904@att.net .