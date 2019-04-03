The Arkansas Railroad Museum, 1700 Port Road, will present the 24th annual Railroadiana Show & Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6.

“Recognized as the largest exhibition of railroad-related items in Arkansas, Railroadiana promises to be fun for every member of your family,” a spokesman said in a news release. “You will be fascinated as you observe model railroad club ‘engineers’ operating trains on their working modular layouts. See Cotton Belt Steam Locomotive #819 built in Pine Bluff, as well as historic engines, passenger cars, cabooses and a snow plow. Plan to come early and spend the day.”

Door prizes will be presented each hour during the event.

The cost to attend is $5 for adults, $2 for Children ages 6-11, and free for children under 6 years old.