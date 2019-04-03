The Arkansas Society United States Daughters of 1812 recently welcomed new members admitted in 2018.

U.S.D. 1812 President National Mary Raye Casper of New York presented the membership certificates, according to a news release.

“Joining the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 is a great way to honor your 1812 ancestor and participate in history, patriotism, and fellowship,” according to the release. “Admission is by invitation after an affirmative vote by the chapter or state society. Applicants shall have the endorsement of two members in good standing to whom the applicant is personally known.”

Membership is available to women 18 years old or older who can offer satisfactory proof that they are lineal descendants of an ancestor who, during 1784-1815, rendered civil, military, or naval service to the U.S., rendered material aid to the U.S. Army or Navy, or who participated in the Lewis and Clark Expedition, according to the release.

Junior membership is available to girls and boys from birth through age 21. Females between the ages of 18 and 35 are known as Flora Adams Darling Daughters in honor of the society’s first president.

Membership is through a local chapter or as a member-at-large.

The Simon Bradford Chapter meets the third Wednesday of February, May, August and October at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

Details: Simon Bradford Chapter President Kay Tatum or Mary Ellen Laursen at 501-529-3802.