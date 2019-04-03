The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host ASC Volunteer Night from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11.

The event is free, open to the public and will be followed by a reception. Volunteer Night is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co., according to a news release.

Bellamy Award — The 2019 recipient of the Catherine M. Bellamy Award for the Performing Arts is Jonathan Hoover.

“Jonathan’s service to the Arts & Science Center is without limits,” Lindsey Collins, theatre education coordinator, said. “Whenever a production or event is in need of any assistance, the one person you know you can always depend on is Jonathan. No job is too big or too small, from directing a show of 20+ kids, to helping run a spotlight for an event, Jonathan is willing to pitch in anywhere the theatre may need him.”

Spearman Award — The 2019 recipient of the Margaret Spearman Memorial Volunteer of the Year award is Troy DeBill.

“Troy has been an immense help over the years,” ASC Executive Director Rachel Miller said. “She tends to volunteer herself without even being asked, and her love of ASC is evident through the selfless contributions of her time.”

“Good Egg” award — “Good Egg” recipients of this award include Pam Holcomb and Donna Oates for their volunteer work on costumes for several ASC productions; Charlotte England for her volunteer work on receptions and special events; Bill Moss for his behind-the-scenes volunteerism and unwavering advocacy for ASC; and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Merchandising, Textile & Design faculty member, Yunru (Rachel) Shinn, for her volunteer work on Family FunDay and TinkerFest programming.

A special recognition goes to Mike Kline, Michael Healy, Rich DeBill, Jeff Collins, Kenny Fisher, Scottie Abernathy and Mike Lake for their continued patience and willingness to be volunteered by their significant others for countless ASC events, productions and programming, according to the release.

The Arts & Science Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gallery admission is free. Support for ASC is provided in part by the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

ASC is a member of the Discovery Network, a statewide program of the Museum of Discovery.

Details: asc701.org/.