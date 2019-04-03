The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will celebrate the National Boys & Girls Clubs Week with various events.

Monday, April 8 — from 6-7 p.m., an “Ice Cream Social” will be held at the club’s Townsend Park Site, 2701 Short Reeker St.

“Come out and enjoy free ice cream. Get a chance to meet our new site coordinator and sign up to become a member of the Alumni & Friends Association,” according to a news release.

Tuesday, April 9 — “A Day of Giving” will be held for 24 hours.

“We are having a one-day online giving campaign to support daily programs for youth ages 5-18. Help us reach a goal of $10,000 by sending your donations to our cash app: $BGCJC, PayPal: PayPal.me/Boysgirlsclubjc or mail payments to P.O. Box 6027, Pine Bluff, AR 71611,” according to the release.

Wednesday, April 10 — from 5:30-6:30 p.m., the “Ravioli Revolution” will be held. Local club sites are fighting hunger by collecting ravioli to donate to the Salvation Army.

“If you would like to donate ravioli feel free to contact us,” according to the release.

Thursday, April 11 — from 6:30-8 p.m. , a “Heroes Dinner” will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave.

“Come out and celebrate your heroes with us. Purchase a ticket for $25, enjoy a dinner and hear from our 2019 Youth of the Year winner Kayla Smith and Mayor (Shirley) Washington,” according to the release.

Friday, April 12 — from 7-9 p.m., “Ready, Set, Roll” will be held at Skateland, 3214 Old Warren Road. The entry fee is $7 and there’s a chance to win prizes.

“Meet us at Skateland skating rink to top the week off with some fun,” according to the release.

Details: CEO Nyeshia Aldridge, naldridge@boysgirlsclubjc.org or 870-850-7500, ext. 102.