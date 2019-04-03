Students and adults watch the Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic Show at James Matthews Elementary School in the Dollarway School District recently. The show is aimed particularly at schools, libraries, churches, fairs and festivals. The show featured Tommy as a big kid who performs magic tricks. He invited students on-stage as magic assistants. In honor of Black History month, the focus was Louis Armstrong, an American trumpeter, composer, vocalist and occasional actor known as one of the most influential figures in jazz, according to a news release. Special to The Commercial