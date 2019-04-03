The Delta Rivers Nature Center at Regional Park will present Basic Bee Keeping for Beginners from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6.

Participants will be taught to get started keeping bees safely and successfully, according to a news release.

Topics will include bee biology, hives and equipment, sources for bees and honey and beeswax. This program is provided free by a one-eighth cent conservation sales tax.

Registration is required by calling 870-534-0011.

Details: https://www.agfc.com/en/explore-outdoors/nature-and-education-centers/gmhdrnc/calendar/