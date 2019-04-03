Pine Bluff area Neighborhood Groups announced upcoming meetings.

The Jefferson Heights, French Village, Robin Hood, Edgewood Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 8, at 4101 W. 32nd Ave. Details: 870-879-3776.

The War Ridge Association Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Bradshaw Senior Center, 2008 Ridgway Road. Details: 870-329-5468.

The Taylor Association Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Rose Hill Baptist Church, 2121 W. 26th Ave. Details: 870-592-0668.

The Belmont/Broadmoor Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at 1302 Washington St. Details: 870-536-2925.

Details: Deborah Davis, the Neighborhood Watch coordinator at the Pine Bluff Police Department, 870-730-2073.