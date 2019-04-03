Representatives from Tau Phi Graduate and Tau Sigma Undergraduate chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. joined other Arkansas chapter representatives for a visit to the Arkansas State Capitol recently.

The visit is a nationwide endeavor for Omega Psi Phi to have a day at each state capitol in the United States, according to a news release.

State Sen. Linda Chesterfield escorted Omega Men throughout the capitol. In the morning, Omega Men visited a Senate committee meeting. In the afternoon, Chesterfield conducted a briefing on recently passed legislation.

Later, she introduced Omega Men to the Senate Chamber where a Senate Proclamation was read into the Senate record honoring Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. for their years of community service to Arkansas.

Founded in 1911 on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. is now an International fraternity with more than 750 undergraduate and graduate chapters, according to the release.