A shower for the Pine Bluff Salvation Army Corps’ shelter will be held during the meeting of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, in the fellowship room at the Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave.

According to a Corps spokesman, the most-needed items are: deodorant, backpacks/bags for personal items, shower gel/bar soap, laundry detergent pods for shelter, laundry detergent pods for personal use, towels and wash cloths, fabric softener and dryer sheets, pillows, men’s caps and socks, shaving razors, coffee filters/10-12 cup capacity, coffee creamer, and furniture – sofa and love seat: microfiber, doubled-cushions with springs.

Auxiliary members are encouraged to share this list with churches and other groups that might have an interest in supporting the work of the shelter, the spokesman said.

Visitors and prospective members are always welcome, according to an Auxiliary spokesman.

Dues are $10 annually and can be paid at the meeting. Anyone interested in supporting the work of the Salvation Army is invited to attend, the spokesman said. Monthly meetings are held throughout the year, except for the summer months, on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Corps headquarters.

Details: Salvation Army, 534-0504.