During National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, Voices for Children challenges residents of Jefferson and Lincoln counties to stand against child abuse and take action to support children who have been abused or neglected, according to a news release.

At any given time, there are approximately 100 children in foster care in Jefferson and Lincoln counties and more than 400,000 children in foster care nationally on a given day, the news release said.

These children come into the child welfare system through no fault of their own.

“The number of children in Jefferson and Lincoln Counties coming into foster care continues to grow and we aim to meet that need. I think many people in our community believe child abuse happens in other parts of the country, but it doesn’t. It happens in our own backyards,” said Sherri Neikirk, executive director.

“Every child deserves the support of a caring, consistent, trained adult to help them find a safe, loving home where they can heal and thrive.”

Throughout the month of April, Voices for Children is calling on members of the community to help our program serve more of Jefferson and Lincoln Counties’ most vulnerable children by volunteering as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA).

Without intervention, the odds are stacked against children in foster care.

A child with a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer, however, spends 20 percent less time in foster care, on average, compared to a child without a CASA volunteer. Studies show children with a CASA volunteer receive more services that are critical to their well-being and are four times more likely to find a permanent home.

“Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers are a constant for the child in a time of chaos,” Neikirk said. “A child may have multiple social workers, attorneys, therapists and foster placements throughout the life of the case but only one CASA volunteer, which can make all the difference for the child’s future. CASA volunteers are usually the only ones in a child’s life who are not paid to be there. They choose the child(ren) they want to advocate for.”

The Voices for Children Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program is a non-profit organization that advocates for abused and neglected children in foster care throughout the court process in Jefferson and Lincoln counties.

As trained volunteers, CASAs are appointed by the juvenile judge to advocate for what they feel is in the child’s best interest. CASAs speak to all persons related to the child’s case.

This may include teachers, DHS family service workers, counselors, neighbors, relatives, physicians, ministers, foster parents, or any person that would have information concerning the child. The advocate reports his or her findings to the juvenile judge through a court report. The report gives the court background and current information as well as concerns and recommendations to enable the judge to make informed decisions. In Jefferson and Lincoln Counties, there are currently 41 volunteer advocates fighting for the best interests of 96 children but 12 more children need the care and support of a CASA volunteer. Our goal is to have CASA volunteers waiting for children instead of children waiting on a CASA volunteer. Our children need you!

The requirements of becoming a CASA volunteer include:

Minimum age of 21.

No criminal convictions or pending charges for a felony or misdemeanor involving a sex offense, child abuse or neglect, or acts that pose a risk to children or the Voices for Children program’s credibility.

Interview with Voices for Children staff member.

Consent to a criminal and reference background check.

Attend a training course

The next training course to become a CASA volunteer will begin on April 9th at the Donald W. Reynolds Building. An application and interview must be completed before the first training class. For more information or an application, contact the Voices for Children office at 870-536-5922 or e-mail Tori Reap at tori.reap@vfcadvocates.org.