The Water Well Trust, a national nonprofit helping low-income Americans get access to a clean, safe water supply, is expanding to 13 Arkansas counties, according to a news release.

The agency expanded from Arkansas counties eligible to receive assistance for drilling a new water well or rehabilitate an existing well.

In 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded a $200,000 matching grant to the Water Well Trust (WWT) for a project to increase potable water availability to households in rural Arkansas counties, including Benton, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Jefferson, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Searcy, Sebastian, Union, and Washington. The WWT has now expanded eligibility to Franklin County, according to the release.

The USDA grant monies will provide long-term, low-interest loans to applicants seeking new or improved water wells in the eligible areas.

Details: waterwelltrust.org.