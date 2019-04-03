Students in the EAST program at White Hall Middle School are designing an awning for their middle school courtyard to provide their classmates with a shaded area, according to a news release.

Students in Troy DeBill’s seventh period class are working with Dave Sadler from Nelson Architecture Group to use AutoCAD drafting software.

EAST (Education Accelerated by Service and Technology) is now in its second year of implementation at White Hall Middle School.

“The EAST program encourages students to use a variety of advanced technology that the Little Rock non-profit places in schools, in combination with community partners to make a difference in their local community,” according to the release. “Aspects of the project include digital renderings, 2 and 3D designs, cost estimates, and presentations to district administrators and potential investors.”