White Hall High School FBLA members earn awards at the state FBLA Conference on April 2 and are heading to the national contest. Anthony Beger won first place in accounting II while Priscilla Foreman and Chenny Herring earned second place awards in digital video production. They will compete at FBLA Nationals on June 29 at San Antonio, Texas. The school congratulates the students on their accomplishments, according to a news release. Special to The Commercial