The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will hold a special called meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. The meeting will be held in the second floor conference room of the A&P Offices at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Support Incubator, 615 S. Main St.

The purpose of this meeting is to consider financial auditing services. Details: 870-534-2121 or 870-534-2160.