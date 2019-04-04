Scammers are posing as employees of legitimate and trusted businesses such as pest control, lawn care or alarm companies in an attempt to steal personal information from Arkansans, according to Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

The caller tries to set up an in-home appointment or confirm personal information in hopes of gaining access to credit card numbers, Social Security numbers or bank account information. This is a scam, and Arkansans should hang up immediately, according to the AG’s news release.

“Arkansans should be cautious of unsolicited callers trying to confirm personal information and set up appointments,” Rutledge said. “If you have any doubt, hang up and find the company’s phone number from an independent source and call them to confirm the information you have been told. Do not use the number on your caller ID from the original call.”

Rutledge released the following tips for recognizing and responding to these types of scam calls:

• These callers may request to be contacted only at the number provided instead of the company’s general number.

• These scammers know your name but try to gather other personal information.

• Be mindful that scammers can spoof the caller ID to suggest they are calling from the trusted company when they are not.

• Do not trust the caller simply because they have personal information.

• Do not verify information or give out personal banking or similar information because it could lead to identity theft.

“If you have been a victim of identity theft, close accounts that have been tampered with or fraudulently opened, and file a complaint with the FTC,” according to the release. “The Attorney General’s office also offers an ID Theft Passport to help victims reestablish their good name, which requires that consumers first file a police report for financial identity theft.”

For details and tips to avoid scams and other consumer-related issues, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s office at consumer@arkansasag.gov or visit ArkansasAG.gov or facebook.com/AGLeslieRutledge or 800-482-8982.