Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries will host the first Ride and Shine Car Show at the Baptist Home for Children at Monticello Saturday, May 18.

The event will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. The show starts at 11 a.m. and awards will be presented at 1 p.m.

The purpose is to help raise funds to meet the needs of children and families in crisis, according to a news release.

The show is open to all automobile makes and models. Car enthusiasts will be able to showcase their classic and new vehicles, as well as help children in need. Food vendors will be available.

Early registration fees are $20 a car and $10 for each additional car, or $25 after April 22. Show day registration cost is $25.

For details on the race, sponsorships or to register, contact Stella Prather at sprather@arkansasfamilies.org or 501-410-1567.

Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries is celebrating its 125th anniversary. The agency is a 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, which has been caring for children and families in crisis since 1894, according to the release. Details: arkansasfamilies.org.