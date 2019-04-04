Rasheed McAlpin claimed second in the final day of the Bobcats Invitational held recently in San Marcos, Texas, with a time of 53.23. The graduating senior also put up an impressive performance on day two of the Texas Relays.

In the field events, Miles Dortch placed a top 10 slot, finishing seventh in the javelin throw with a distance of 53.78m.

On the women's side two freshmen stood out for the Lady Lions, Safiya John placed ninth in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 14.07 and Jyzmin Gray also finished fourth in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:02.36 and sophomore Arjai Johnson claimed the 14th slot with a time of 1:04.73.

In the 4x400 relay, the Lady Lions (Jyzmin Gray, Safiya John, Arjai Johnson and Je-Risa James) finished eighth with a time of 3:57.33.

In the field events, Keziann Jones finished in the top 15 with a distance of 13.82m out of a field of 46 student-athletes.

UAPB track and field will back on the track Sat, April 6, in the Little Rock Invitational held in Little Rock.