The Pine Bluff Zebras couldn't come back from an early deficit, falling to the Sylvan Hills Bears 14-6 on Tuesday.

The Bears scored two runs in the first and second innings to take an early 4-0 lead. Pine Bluff answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

With the Zebras trailing 4-2 in the top of the fifth, Sylvan Hills tacked on six runs in the inning on six hits to extend their lead 10-2.

The Zebras would add two more runs in the same inning and later another pair in the seventh.

However, Sylvan Hills added four runs in the seventh inning as well to put away the Zebras.

Braden Withrow got the win for Sylvan Hills. He went six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, striking out 10.

Rod Stinson Jr. took the loss for Pine Bluff. He went five innings, allowing 10 runs on 12 hits and striking out one.

Stinson and Brandal Ingram Jr. each racked up multiple hits for the Zebras. Stinson went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Pine Bluff, and Brandall Ingram added two hits for Zebras.

In the 17-hit display for the Bears, Chaz Poppy and Jacob Levart both led at the plate with three hits apiece.

Wildcats sweet Hornets in doubleheader

On Tuesday, the Watson Chapel Wildcats (8-7, 3-3) pulled even in conference play with a doubleheader sweep over the Maumelle Hornets.

Watson Chapel, led by Head Coach Chad Cope, took the first game by a final of 13-3 after six innings.

In game one, Wildcats junior Gabe Starks served as the starting pitcher and he went through four innings. Starks struck out eight batters and recorded nine first-pitch strikes. On offense, junior Markevian Hence and junior Randy Little Jr. recorded three hits apiece. Little drove in three runs, and Hence drove in two.

The Wildcats scored six runs in the seventh inning of game two to cruise to a 14-2 win for the sweep. Hence and junior Daniel Koonce were responsible for three RBI’s apiece.

Little got the start on the mound in game two and was in control from the start. Little pitched four innings and recorded nine strikeouts. Sophomore Tyler Clay picked up where Little left off mid-way through the fifth inning.

Clay struck out five batters.

Watson Chapel now sits fourth in the 5A Central Standings with a double-header against the lasts place Parkview Patriots up next on April 9.

Bulldogs hammer Warriors in doubleheader

The White Hall Bulldogs (10-7, 5-1) cruised to two 10-run rule victories over the Little Rock Hall Warriors on Tuesday.

Game one resulted in a 15-0 win for the Bulldogs, and they followed that up in game two with a 22-2 win over the Warriors.

In game one, senior Ryan Duckworth recorded three hits and three RBI’s. White Hall senior

Spencer Funderburg got the start on the mound in game one, and he recorded nine strikeouts in three innings.

Senior Aaron French drove in five runs off of two hits in game two to bolster the Bulldogs to the doubleheader sweep.

The Bulldogs, led by second-year Head Coach Shane Harp, currently sit in second place in the 5A Central standings. Today, White Hall will play a mid-week game against Christian Brothers out of Memphis. White Hall and Christian Brothers are scheduled to play a neutral site game beginning at 7 p.m. in North Little Rock.

White Hall will end the week traveling to take on the Star City Bulldogs in a non-conference affair on Friday. First pitch between White Hall and Star City is set for 5 p.m.