Tuesday, April 9, from 6-7 p.m., the Ivy Center for Education’s Club Scrub Future Medical Professionals will meet with Renisha Ward from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences at Faith Presbyterian Church, 913 University Drive.

Wednesday, April 10, from 4-6:30 p.m., the Ivy Center will host ACT Prep College Readiness Workshops at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Students in 7-12th grades may attend and should bring paper and pencil.

Details: Mattie Collins, mattie1908@gmail.com or Patricia Berry, koolaidpat1@aol.com .