Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

David Martin Shelstead, 58, and Kimberly Michelle Johnson, 47, both of White Hall, recorded April 2.

Hallie Nicole Kelley, 27, and Drew Cassey Valdez, 33, both of Humphrey, recorded March 27.

Carson Hunter Cunningham, 28, of Redfield, and Alicia Brantley, 31, of Jefferson, recorded April 1.

Terrance Nathaniel Bradley, 27, and Nikita Shamel Martin, 31, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 29.

Lemarcus Devante Hawkins, 24, and Jacora Nvella Myles, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 1.

Paul Jacob Ressin-Brewer, 27, and Rebekah Jocelyn Young, 27, both of White Hall, recorded April 2.

William Dillon Bradshaw, 23, and Mary Kathryn Bush, 22, both of White Hall, recorded April 3.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Keith Robinson v. Shanette Cogshell, granted April 2.

Michael Thomas v. Iesha Phillips, granted March 28.

Leah McDaniel v. Kristopher McDaniel, granted March 26.

Ricky Stewart v. Angela Stewart, granted April 1.

Marian Evans-Lothery v. Melvin Lothery, granted April 2.

Keisha Cranford v. Eddie Cranford, granted April 2.

Samantha Phillips v. Joseph Phillips, granted April 2.

Peggy Neal v. Theartis Neal, granted April 2.

Alyssa Clary v. James Clary, granted April 3.