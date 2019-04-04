Anniversaries

Judah Restoration Worship Center, 2401 S. Main St., will celebrate the pastoral anniversary of the bishop and wife, Esau Watson Jr. and Paula Watson, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The guest speaker will be Kenneth L. Robinson Sr., bishop and pastor of Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church at Little Rock.

Gospel Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 Oakwood Road, will observe the 25th appreciation service of the pastor and wife, the Rev. James and Joyce Murry, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Reginald Alexander of Mt. Pleasant AME Church. Guests will also include Ivan Whitfield of Pine Hill Baptist Church.

Greater First Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff will celebrate the 12th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Daryl and Yvette Graydon at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Service will be held at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 900 S. Grant St. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Arthur Hughes of First Missionary Baptist Church at Humphrey. Guests will also include the Rev. Alvin C. Lowe of Prairie Lake Missionary Baptist Church.

Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at Dumas will celebrate the 25th appreciation of the pastor and wife, the Rev. J.L. and Iris Morton, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Woodrow Jackson Sr., pastor of New United Baptist Church, along with his congregation. Guests will also include the Rev. Woodrow Jackson Jr. of Timothy Chapel Baptist Church.

Nu Bread of Life Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 W. 13th Ave., will celebrate the annual appreciation of the pastor and wife, the Rev. and Mrs. Sammie Smith Jr., at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Travis Harden, pastor of Greater Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. At 11 a.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. Sebesta Dunbar.

Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at Gould will commemorate the first anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Phillip and Jurmicka Puckett, Sunday, April 7. At 11 a.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. Donald Manning of Thomas Chapel Baptist Church at Gould. At 3 p.m., the featured speaker will be the Rev. Graylon Wilson of Second Missionary Baptist Church at Wabbaseka, accompanied by his congregation.

Concerts/Musicals

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church at Sheridan will host Southern Gospel Singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6. The event will feature Pam Gardner, an original member of Still Blessed, from Tupelo, Miss.

Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 909 S. Wisconsin St., will present its annual choir day program at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Rice Jr., pastor of Greater Battle Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer, along with his congregation.

True Vine “E” Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 W. Second Ave., will celebrate the 13th anniversary of the youth choir at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Joshua Pickett, pastor of Grace & Mercy Missionary Baptist Church.

Family Time Baptist Church & Ministries, 501 Ohio St., will host the monthly union night of the Pine Bluff Quartet Local at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Guests will include Men of Christ, Union Choir and the Spiritualettes.

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host Keenon Coleman and Friends’ Worship Experience at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Guests will include Mildred Williams, Tiffany Boone, Andrew Knox and Nu Change, Krishana Barnes and evangelist Jennifer Harris.

Revivals

Pleasant View Ministry Church, 1117 N. Palm St., will host its spring revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, April 10-12. The guest speaker will be Leonard Ford, the prophet of the Reality of the Gospel World Outreach Ministries at Little Rock.

Special events

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 Indiana St., will host the Greater St. Marion District ushers’ program at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The guest speaker will be the Rev. David Marks, pastor of Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow and second vice moderator of the district. The moderator is the Rev. Charles Helloms Jr., pastor of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

New Morning Star Baptist Church at Altheimer will observe the 67th ushers’ annual at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The guest speaker will be the Rev. George Glass Jr., pastor of Greater Word of Faith Ministries at Bastrop, La. Father and Son Gospel Singers will provide music. Ushers are asked to wear their uniforms.

Unity Christian Fellowship Church, 2712 S Bay St., will host the first Sunday Small Business event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Interested participants are invited to bring business cards and have a free fellowship lunch.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will conduct a pastoral pre-anniversary program honoring the Rev. Stanley R. Blair Sr. at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Levell Bass, pastor of Sixth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, accompanied by his congregation.

International House of Praise, 4511 Faucett Road, will hold a deliverance service at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The speaker will be the pastor, Willie Edwards Jr.

Women’s Day

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill will host its annual women’s day service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The guest speaker will be Constance Castle of Indiana Street Missionary Baptist Church. The guest choir director will be Bessie Lancelin and guest pianist will be Denise Howard. Guests will also include Classie Green.