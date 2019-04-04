Arkansas

Rice Bran Jv LLC was incorporated by Keith Glover, 518 E. Harrison St., Stuttgart, March 29.

Cleveland

Anytime Smoothie LLC was incorporated by Janet Wells, 325 Walnut St., Rison, March 28.

Dallas

E&K Allen Trucking LLC was incorporated by Johnny Lee Allen, 608 Allen St., Carthage, March 24.

Drew

Down & Out Farms LLC was incorporated by Linzy Gavin, 512 W. Bolling St., Monticello, March 29.

The Flip Foundation was incorporated by Bernetta Lowe, 675 E. Mount Zion Road, Monticello, March 28.

Grant

Caldwell Home Builders LLC was incorporated by Micah Caldwell, 115 Grant 134, Sheridan, March 27.

Jefferson

American Patriot Services of Ar LLC was incorporated by Jennifer A. Smith, 6806 Sunset Road, White Hall, March 27.

Benevolent Beautiez of Pine Bluff was incorporated by Charliemay Gardner, 1305 W. 35th Ave., Pine Bluff, March 29.

Cottonball Motivations LLC was incorporated by Ashley A. Fort, 4324 Union Ave., #3, Pine Bluff, March 28.

Electrical & Lighting Maintenance Solutions LLC was incorporated by Michael Hogue, 1150 N. Arkansas 365, Redfield, March 29.

I-Brow Threading & Waxing Spa LLC was incorporated by Rozina Meghani, 200 Sunset Place, Unit A, Redfield, March 27.

Larisa Kachowski MD Family Medicine PLLC was incorporated by Larisa Kachowski MD, 3 Stratford Lane, Pine Bluff, March 28.

Rockefeller Transportation LLC was incorporated by Tameque Armour, 404 W. 73rd Ave., Pine Bluff, March 27.

Snappy Detail LLC was incorporated by Michael Clark, 5650 Arkansas 54, Pine Bluff, March 27.

Lincoln

Carpenter Lawn Care LLC was incorporated by Abraham Carpenter Jr., 1017 Carpenter Road, Grady, March 25.