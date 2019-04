Southwood Elementary School in Pine Bluff School District honors its Students of the Month for March. Honorees include, front row from left, Dewayne Jones, Victor Teague, Carter Jarmon, Marion Shelton, Ayden Battles; back row from left, Aria Brazell, J’Marie Wade, Brooklyn Scott, LaNiya Mixon, Zina Smith and Ja’Miyah Davis. Special to The Commercial