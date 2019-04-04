Nacogdoches, TX. - After key injuries and more adversity than most teams face in a year, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff baseball team continues to battle and clutch hitting and key pitching led them to a hard-fought victory 6-4 win in a non-conference match over Stephen F. Austin Wednesday night.

This is the second consecutive win against SFA; the Golden Lions defeated the Lumberjacks 11-6 last season.

Red-shirt freshman Race Tittle was outstanding, tossing eight scoreless innings, allowing eight hits and striking out six to earn his first collegiate win. Jordan O’Guinn enters in the bottom of the ninth picking up his first save to close the game, giving up one hit and striking out three.

Offensively, UAPB pounded out 10 hits, getting multi-hit performances from Nick Kreutzer, Jarifur Parker, and Larry Sims. Red-shirt junior Nick Kreutzer continued to swing the bat well, finishing 3-of-4 with two RBI.

The Golden Lions struck first in the top of the first inning when Sims single to center who scored Kreutzer who got on earlier with a single to left center. The Lumberjacks responded scoring two runs in the bottom of the third to take a (2-1) lead.

UAPB would take momentum in the top of the fourth when Tywan Mackey double to left center scoring Bryce Roesch, followed by a single up the middle by Justin Robinson, scoring Mackey. The Golden Lions would go on to score three more runs as cushion to seal the victory over Stephen F. Austin.

The Golden Lions will be back home for a three-game conference series against Prairie View at the Torii Hunter Complex, first pitch is set for Friday, April 5, at 3 p.m.