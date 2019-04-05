The AARP Driver Safety Class will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 29, at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

Phil McBee, a certified instructor, will teach the multimedia course for people 50 and older, according to a news release.

Each participant who finishes the driver’s course will receive a certificate that will enable drivers 50 and older to receive a discount on their automobile insurance. The discount is valid for three years under Arkansas state law, according to the release.

The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-AARP members. Payment may be cash or check. Checks should be payable to AARP.

Participants should bring a valid driver’s license. AARP members should bring their current AARP cards. To register, call 870-692-7926 and leave a name and phone number.