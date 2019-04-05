James M. Perrin, M.D., professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, will discuss “Autism: An Update for Primary Care” at noon Monday, April 8, at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Perrin will speak during JRMC’s fourth annual Tom Ed Townsend Lecture in Classrooms J & R.

The lecture is open to the public and all employees, with a special invitation being issued to AHEC (Arkansas Health Education Centers) residents, according to a news release.

“Dr. Perrin is an internationally-known expert on the topic of autism,” according to the release. “He is a former director of the Division of General Pediatrics at the Massachusettes General Hospital for children and previously held the same position at Vanderbilt. He is also a past president of the American Academy of Pediatrics.”

“The Tom Ed Townsend Lecture Series was established to honor the memory and career of Jefferson Regional Pediatrician Tom Ed Townsend, who cared for children in Southeast Arkansas for more than 50 years before his death in 2013,” according to the release.