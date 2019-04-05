Formal charges have been filed against a Jefferson County man accused of shooting another man to death in January.

Prosecuting Attorney S. Kyle Hunter charged Cameron Jones, 37, also known as “Lion,” with first-degree murder, theft of property credit card/debit card or account number, abuse of a corpse and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jones is accused of causing the death of John Honeycutt, 55, whose body was found wrapped in a plastic shower curtain off Highway 54 in Cleveland County on Jan. 17.

Dr. Stephen Erickson of the State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Honeycutt died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to a probable cause affidavit from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Johnathan Powell, the Sheriff’s Office received information on Jan. 11 that Honeycutt was missing. The following day, deputies went to a house on Old Warren Road where Honeycutt lived; they found Jones and two other people there.

One of them told investigators she had been hanging out with Honeycutt and Jones at the house, and as she was leaving, she heard Jones yelling at Honeycutt and heard a single shot. She said she later asked Jones about the shot, and he said he fired a round to scare Honeycutt. She also said Jones was known to carry a silver pistol.

According to another person, they were with Jones when he went to the Simmons Bank in Watson Chapel and asked the other person to withdraw money from Honeycutt’s account using a debit card.

The witness said Jones gave him a paper plate that had Honeycutt’s PIN number written on it.

Honeycutt’s wallet was located in a wooded area in Star City on Jan. 14.

Powell and Sheriff’s Lt. John Bean interviewed Jones at the Lincoln County jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges Jan. 17.

Jones said he and Honeycutt got into an argument, and Jones fired a shot in the floor to scare Honeycutt. He said Honeycutt then fell over, and he believed the man had a heart attack and died.

During a second interview on Jan. 23, Jones said he did not point the gun at anything and asked if he could have shot Honeycutt and not remember it. He also confirmed that he and Honeycutt were the only two people in the house, and that he fired a pistol just before Honeycutt’s death.

Bond for Jones was set at $250,000 cash only, and the case was assigned to First Division Circuit Judge Alex Guynn.