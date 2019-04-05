Austin-based Bumble on Thursday announced the launch of Bumble Mag, a lifestyle magazine made in partnership with Hearst.

The first edition of the magazine, which was made available nationwide Friday, features 100 pages of interviews, advice, product guides and more, the company said in a news release. The inaugural cover features fashion entrepreneur and model Lauren Chan.

“Our users have long sought out our content, and told us they wanted more: more stories, more advice, and more real-talk about dating, careers, friendship, wellness, and life in general,” Bumble editorial director Clare O’Connor said in news release.

Bumble, which first launched as a dating app in 2014, has more than 50 million users and expanded to BumbleBizz for networking and BumbleBFF for making friends.

“We’re excited to expand our content offerings, and Hearst Magazines has been the ideal partner for our first foray into print,” O’Connor said.

According to the company, the magazine will have four sections: “You First,” “You + BFFs,” “You + Dating” and “You + Bizz.”

The magazine’s contributing writers include tennis champion Serena Williams and female writers, actresses and entrepreneurs, according to the company.

Williams currently serves as Bumble’s global advisor and investor in the company’s Bumble Fund, an early-stage corporate investing vehicle. The tennis star’s role at Bumble is part of a year-long marketing campaign, which kicked off at the Feb. 3 Super Bowl.

“Bumble is at the forefront of inspiring women to make connections and take initiative in all aspects of their lives with its positive message of empowerment,” HearstMade editorial director Brett Hill said in a written statement. “The magazine is a perfect example of how HearstMade is changing the face of custom publishing with hyper-targeted content that reflects the brand’s ethos in the most authentic way.”

Bumble’s 3,000 brand ambassadors will distribute the free magazine to current and prospective Bumble users. A copy of the first issue can also be requested in the Bumble app.