Edgewood Elementary School in the Watson Chapel School District names its Students of the Month for March. They are, back row: Kortneigh Smith, Jordyn Williams, I’Laysia Wade, Zion Moore, Preston Marrow, Antonio Emerson, Ja’Riyah Pridgeon, Kaylee Iverson; middle row: Liberti Powell, London Parker, Mi’Asia Sullivan, Brenda Nuci, Mariah Smith, Caliyah Bass, Kylee Corbin; front row: Khloe Kendall, Rana Sufyan and Alston Kelly. Special to The Commercial