Delores Kelley and Patsy Brown presented the program,”Build Planter Boxes for Small Gardens,” at the recent meeting of the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club. The luncheon meeting was held at the Centennial Fellowship Church at White Hall.

Kelley said container gardening continues to grow in popularity. Routine care is needed. Frequent watering and periodic fertilization are a must because of the limited amount of soil. Potting soil is more likely to result in a container full of beautiful and healthy plants. Water-soluble fertilizers with a hose-end sprayer or watering can can be used. The drawback is that they have to be applied every few weeks. Controlled release fertilizers are formulated into little pellets with the benefit that one application of planting will last all summer long, according to a news release.

It does not matter what kind of pot that you use as long as there are drainage holes in the bottom. Another theme is the edible garden. Vegetables, like perennials, can be sucessfully grown in pots but it is best to plant one plant per pot. Kelley and Brown ended the program assisting club members to plant lettuce in pots, according to the release.

Brenda Robinson, club president, welcomed members and guests to the meeting. Kelley, Community service chairwoman, reported that the club has collected 1,102 non-perishable food items and $73.25 for the Transformation Project at Centennial church.

Nancy Rosen, special community service project chairwoman, said that she and Margaret Thomas would take items to the Villages at Baptist Health West (formerly Davis Life Care Center) for a third needy resident. She requested that members bring costume jewelry to the next meeting for the resident.

For Show and Tell, Linda Murray brought her Kleenex (Bless Your Heart) jar that she made in a craft workshop. Sue Womack showed a weighted polybeads bib that she made.

Rosen, Heart-N-Hands Walk Across Arkansas captain, signed up Heart-N-Hands members for the spring 2019 event.

Robinson thanked the group for participating in activities. Debbie James taught a Scrabble Tile Picture Workshop to the club and participants included Linda Murray, Jody Stout, Kelley, Sandy Smith, Cathy Lewis, Barbra Freeman, Kaye Richardson, Brown, Rosen, Vivian Gerlach, and Sarah Payton (a member of Willing Workers of White Hall).

Robinson taught a Mason Jar Kleenex Dispenser Workshop at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service. Those attending from Heart-N-Hands were: Kelley, Robinson, Brown, Rosen, Lewis, Stout, Murray, Smith, Freeman, Gerlach, Dot Hart, Toler and Carolyn Harness.

Smith, Connie Herrin, Rosen, Richardson, Stout, Gerlach, Robinson, Kelley, Hart, Harness, and James attended the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council Spring Education Meeting at the 4-H Center at Ferndale.

Upcoming activities the club can look forward to include Kids Fest on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the White Hall City Park, and Spring Council on May 7 with registration starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Extension office conference room.

Guests at the meeting were: Syrenity Smith and Simone Smith, nieces of Tameika Shelby, Sarah Payton, and Terri Jordan, daughter of Loretta Jordan. Terri Jordan was welcomed as Heart-N-Hand’s newest member.