Two non-profits will present an eight-week summer camp for students 7-15 years old beginning Monday, June 10.

TOPPS (Targeting Our People’s Priorities with Service) Inc. and YEAH-8 (youth, education, arts, health) will host the camp.

Camp will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 10 through Aug 2. Breakfast and lunch will be served daily, according to a news release.

The camp theme will be STEAM-N (science, technology, engineering, art, math and nutrition.)

Spark Stem Curriculum will be used to introduce reading, math and writing through coding, engineering and building robots.

Additional enrichment activities will include swimming, skating, bowling, fishing, field trips to museums, cooking, art, introduction to Spanish and French, ballroom dancing, tap, jazz and marshal arts. Students will also have volunteer opportunities with different organizations, according to the release.

Kevin Burgess is the TOPPS camp director. Annette Dove is the TOPPS executive director.

Applications are available at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive. For details and the camp fee, visit topps@toppsinc.org or call 870-850-6011.