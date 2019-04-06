The Port City Blues Society continues to gain momentum with their weekly open mic jam held at Hot Rods at 201 South Main in Pine Bluff. Crowds and musicians from all over Southeast Arkansas make the trip each Wednesday night for three hours of blues music.

Roscoe Willis is a founding member and vice president of the Port City Blues Society. Willis believes the mission of the PCBS is more than just playing music. It’s about helping with musical education.

“The main thing about this is we are perpetuating the delta blues, and we are looking forward to doing some other things,” Willis said. “We want to do some educational things with the schools, do some symposiums, and maybe blues and brunch. We are looking forward to keeping this going.”

Willis said the weekly jam at Hot Rods is a showcase of some of the most experienced musicians the Pine Bluff area has to offer.

“This is a showcase, and we like for people to come out, jam and have a good time,” Willis said. “We do like to play the delta blues, but we a little of everything. If people want to come out, play and have a good time, we are all for it”

One musician and singer who has made the trip to Pine Bluff for the weekly jam is Tony Hardin, a guitar player from England, Arkansas, who has 60 years of experience playing blues music.

“It has been quite the experience,” Hardin said. “My dad was a professional saxophone player, and I played in my first night club when I was 11 years old. It has been interesting to me. I have been on the road for many years and many miles.”

Hardin said he enjoys the local aspect of open mic jams like the PCBS hosts each week.

“I really like these open blues jams,” Hardin said. “We get to give to younger people what we think can help them build as musicians. Anything that we have that we can give to help these young people, we should. I think it would be very selfish not to give it back to these young people.”

Hardin has performed at numerous jams across Arkansas. He believes the Port City jam is one of the best in the state.

“We come from Lonoke County, and I have been all over the state and the country … this venue is very, very good,” Hardin said. “We have played so many venues, but we feel at home here. The people are so nice. The atmosphere is great; the acoustics are awesome. You get on stage, and if you do vocals you can actually hear yourself. That is a plus. It isn’t always like that at other venues.”

The Port City Blues Society is a 501 © (3) non-profit organization that is accepting membership dues. Recently, the board members decided to accept online applications on their website PC-Blues.com. Card-carrying members of the PCBS can enjoy membership perks and discounts at certain local businesses in Jefferson County.

PCBS board member and Rockabilly Hall of Fame guitarist George Scaife noted the benefits of becoming a member.

“We are having a membership drive right now,” Scaife said. “For $20, you can purchase an annual membership to the Port City Blues Society. If you would like to purchase a membership for your significant other, it is an additional $5. We do have a really good deal going on right now for a lifetime membership that is $50. That is going to go up significantly on June 1.”

Scaife said that it will take community support to help the PCBS reach its goals as an educational organization in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County.

“We need the support and help to do some of the things that we want to do,” Scaife said. “It is all community based. You can visit our website at www.PC-Blues.com and it will tell you everything that you want to know about the Port City Blues Society.”

The weekly jams at Hot Rods feature local acts such as The Brian Austin Band, Highway 49 Blues Band, Dave Sadler, Detroit Johnny Johnson and others. Additionally, Grammy award-winning blues artist Bobby Rush is an honorary lifetime member of the Port City Blues Society.