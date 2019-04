Pine Bluff High School will host a balloon release at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, in memory of the late Terry Smith, a retired educator from Pine Bluff School District.

Smith had taught at Jack Robey Junior High School and Pine Bluff High School, according to a district spokeswoman. He was also an adjunct instructor in the English department at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Smith died as a result of a homicide March 29, according to police.