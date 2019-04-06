The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of a shooting investigation that has left one person dead.

At around 630 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the intersection of 26th Avenue and Orange Street in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon arriving, they found 22-year-old Detric Releford of Pine Bluff with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release.

"Again, this investigation is in the early stages and information will be released once it is available. This will be the tenth homicide in Pine Bluff for 2019. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared via Facebook at the contact information listed below," the news release said.

