Flu season appears to finally be on the downswing, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

So far it has been the third-deadliest season on record. According to the latest ADH Influenza Weekly Report, there have been 97 flu-related deaths since October. And while most of the flu-related deaths are in ages over 64, a higher percentage of the deaths than normal have been in the 45-to-64 year old age group.

The latest report shows 31 of the 97 flu deaths this season have been in ages 45 to 64. Usually the percentage of deaths in the lower age group is lower. For example, in the 2017-18 season — the deadliest on record with 228 flu-related deaths — there were 37 flu-deaths in the 45-to-64 age group and 172 in the 65-and-over group.

The 2014-15 season is the second deadliest on record with about 110 flu-related deaths. Eighty eight of those deaths that season were in the highest age group, and 15 were in the 45-to-64 age group. With a few weeks left to go, the 2018-19 flu season is poised to surpass the 2014-15 season in the number of flu-related deaths.

Meg Mirivel, ADH public information director, explained the 2014-15 and 2017-18 seasons had influenza A H3N2 as the dominant flu strain in circulation. This strain is known to have a major impact on ages 65 and older.

“The current season started with influenza A H1N1 as the dominant strain, which is why we have seen a significant percentage of deaths in the 45-64 age group," Mirivel wrote. "As the season progressed, influenza A H3N2 became more prominent and caused more influenza deaths in the 65+ age group. So, this has been a mixed season of H1N1 and H3N2 strains.”

The ADH has issued 239,767 flu vaccines at ADH facilities, but the department does not have data on flu shots given outside of ADH at places like pharmacies and doctors offices.

Signaling the end of this flu season, Mirivel added, was that last week the ADH reported a regional activity intensity level of “7/10.” This is less than the ADH was reporting over the last few weeks.

“But it still shows us there is significant flu activity in the state,” Mirivel wrote. "It's not too late to get your flu shot."

The week 14 Influenza Weekly Report will be released by the ADH on Tuesday.

Another indicator that flu activity is on the decline was two straight weeks of declining claims paid by Medicaid and BlueCross BlueShield of Arkansas. Following a slight increase in mid-March to about 5,900 claims, the number dropped in following weeks to about 4,300 and then last week the ADH reported about 3,200 claims.