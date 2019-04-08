The Fort Smith Board of Directors will be focused on the city's first responders Tuesday.

City directors at their Tuesday study session will discuss the full annual reports for the Fort Smith police and fire departments. The two departments combined account for 294 uniformed employees who respond to emergency situations within the city.

According to the report, the Police Department in 2019 enhanced its hiring practices, approved funding for patrol vehicles, body cameras and salary increases and made more than 15,000 community contacts. Violent crimes within the city were also at a seven-year low, according to Police Department statistics.

Financially, the Police Department had an operational budget of more than $17 million in 2018.

The Police Department had 12 sustained citizen complaints, which is a seven-year high. The most common complaint was profane/rude language and was sustained five times, the report states.

Former Police Chief Nathaniel Clark in a letter inside the report said the Police Department officials in 2019 plan to reduce crime, enhance training, fill vacant positions and continue to form partnerships with the community.

"The men and women of the Fort Smith Police Department remain committed to providing exceptional services for the citizens of Fort Smith," Clark said in his letter. Clark's resignation officially went into effect Monday.

The Fire Department in 2018 responded to 11,337 incidents throughout the city. More than $146 million in property value was lost in incidents they responded to, according to records.

The Fire Department in 2018 became recognized as an EMT response department by the Arkansas Department of Health, built two pumper apparatus and certified 12 firefighters with prehospital trauma life support. They also received nearly $300,000 in grants from different agencies, the report states.

The Fire Department in 2019 strives to keep casualties and property loss to less than 10 percent. They also strive to keep property fire insurance rates as low as possible, the report states.

City directors after they discuss the reports will also discuss a proposal to change a street name from South 14th Street to Fitzgerald Street. They will also review the preliminary agenda for their April 16 meeting.

The Board of Directors will meet for their study session at noon Tuesday in the Fort Smith Public Library.