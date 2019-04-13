A Fort Smith woman reported three people in a vehicle robbed and kidnapped her Wednesday.

The woman, who officer Jose Pacheco met after 6 p.m. Wednesday at 3111 Oak Grove St., reported she was walking home from Dollar General when a red four-door vehicle with one woman and two men inside pulled into the driveway of a house she was walking past. She said the woman jumped out of the car, punched her in the side of the face and dragged her into the car, the incident report states.

The woman said they drove her down Emrich Street by North 32nd Street and took her cellphone valued at $100. The driver then pulled out a knife and ordered her out of the vehicle. She was then pushed out, the report states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.