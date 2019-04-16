From 10 a.m. until noon and 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Hot Springs Village Voice office on Highway 7 near Walmart, managing editor and author Jeff Meek will hold a book signing.

He will be selling and autographing copies of his just released book, “A Lone Gunman.” The book was inspired by his early research and the encouragement of legendary JFK assassination researcher Mary Ferrell who typed the original manuscript for him many years ago.

The book contains details of the Warren Commission findings and dozens of coincidences/inconsistences Meek found during his early days investigating “The Crime of the Century.”

Also during the signing he will have a video running which shows portions of his 2018 interview with Secret Service Agent Mike Howard. Howard provided protection for the Oswald family for several days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

He also noted a missing page in the Oswald notebook after the Warren Commission released their findings in September 1964.