THEFTS

NORTH SIXTH STREET, 3600 BLOCK: Copper valued at $100 was reported stolen in a burglary involving force.

SOUTH 68TH STREET, 2500 BLOCK: A paint can with money inside valued at $700 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.

SOUTH 22ND STREET, 600 BLOCK: A push lawn mower and a backpack blower valued at $500 were reported stolen.

ROGERS AVENUE, 4100 BLOCK: A brick saw valued at $2,000 was reported stolen.

5111 ROGERS AVE.: Clothing items valued at $4,620 were reported stolen from Victoria's Secret in Central Mall.

2611 TOWSON AVE.: A bluetooth speaker, a car stereo, box speakers and wheels valued at $950 were reported stolen from Sports and Imports.

TOWSON AVENUE, 5100 BLOCK: A necklace and money valued at $2,500 were reported stolen.

SOUTH 28TH STREET, 1700 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $1,700 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man pushed his way into her apartment, head butted her in the face, choked her and approached another woman with a knife. The woman who was reportedly approached with the knife said the man also punched her son.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

HERBERT OMAR BONILLA OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of fewer than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Fort Smith.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man told him he would come over to his house and shoot him and another man.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

DOUGLAS EUGENE DALTON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, a parole mandate and a parole violation.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported he fired a gunshot into the ground because two dogs were attacking his friend.