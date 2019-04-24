Vintage vendors from across the state will be in Fort Smith soon for the first outdoor Pop Up Spring Fling at Belle Starr Antiques, 410 N. B St.

The one-day event will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

Beth Price of Belle Starr Antiques said pickers will have will find everything from “rusty crusty” to a variety of antiques, outdoor furniture, and repurposed items. There will also be goods from artisans and makers.

Truckin' Delicious will offer a brunch menu to fuel shoppers.

Only cash can be accepted from the outdoor vendors. There will be more than 130 vendors indoors and out.

“We’ve wanted to do this show because nothing's ever been hosted quite like this downtown,” Price added. “It’s my way of contributing, creating another annual attraction for downtown Fort Smith's tourism and our vintage community.”

Although its Belle Starr Antique’s first outdoor show, Price said she is really pleased with the variety of vendors and the excitement of something new.