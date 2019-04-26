A lot of high cost and significant city projects, such as water leaks, meter replacement and the Lake Fort Smith water line, are the responsibility of the Utilities Department.

Utilities Director Jerry Walters presented to the Fort Smith Board of Directors at its study session Tuesday an update on those three major undertakings.

Water meter replacement

The department is working to replace nearly 37,000 water meters in the city. Walters said the industry standard is to replace meters at 10 years but many are more than three decades old.

Walters said these meters must be read by employees opening each meter box and writing down the usage amount. He said this can lead to error, such as transcribing the amount incorrectly, and meters not being accessible.

The meters, Walters said, also are less accurate as they age. Of the 1,400 old meters that have been tested, 72% have failed at least one of three flow tests. The most common failure is the low flow category.

Walters said the meters that failed the low flow test were only measured at an average of 61% accuracy. This means, the meter was only recording 61% of the water running through it.

Of all the meters tested on the various flow rates, the total average accuracy is 85%, which has been widely publicized.

The new meters, however, allow the department to effectively utilize technology. Employees can drive through a neighborhood and electronically record usage data without having to deal with meter boxes or the possibility of human recording error. Accompanying software also allows the department to run reports based on a homeowner’s usage, which can help determine if there could be a leak at the residence.

Walters said once all the new meters are installed, there will be a process of installing various collecting points around the city, which will pick up information from the meters and send it back to the department. It will help the department look at individual meters more closely, read and control the meters without being in the field, and will give customers near-real time usage evaluation.

Water leaks

Walters said there are three priority levels that determine how quickly the department will respond to a leak repair request.

High priority requests are leaks that are considered emergent. These are major line breaks and situations where roads or homes could be damaged. Walters said the department aims to repair these within 24 hours.

Mid-level priority leaks are those that are not likely to cause property damage but are still causing significant water loss. These leaks are on a list to repair within 14 days.

Finally, noncritical leaks are added to the department’s backlog, which averages approximately 700 leaks in need of repair.

“The leaks are before the meter, so it’s not something that’s charged to the homeowner,” Walters said.

The department recently received board approval to hire and purchase additional equipment to create three-person leak repair teams. The additional personnel is supposed to complete repair requests for the current backlog and any other emergent leaks.

Walters said the department is also taking steps to be more effective when scheduling repairs through the implementation of a cluster map. This will send crews to certain areas to do a “cluster of repairs” rather than sending them to various locations across the city.

“We think it’s going to be a great tool for us to make sure we’re cost efficient and effective in utilizing our staff,” Walters said.

Lake Fort Smith water line

The board has approved several resolutions related to the 48-inch waterline project, which starts at Lake Fort Smith and extends to the Chaffee Crossing area.

Walters said there are a total of 33½ miles that will be constructed in five phases with the first 6-mile phase already complete.

The next two phases, 12 miles and 9 miles, respectively, are currently being designed and will begin construction when contracts are approved by the board.

Walters said the last two phases will go under the Arkansas River and through parts of the city until it reaches the Chaffee area.

“It’s essential to provide this water for continued development out in that area,” Walters said, noting the importance of having enough water for firefighting and providing adequate water pressure. “Without this, we will have difficulty developing further out in that area and it’s a good, solid project for us to provide water throughout the city.”