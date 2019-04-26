Findings from an independent investigation into the death of a man hit by a Fort Smith police cruiser in 2016 have raised questions about the initial probe into the incident.

An investigation by Fayetteville attorney Sarah Jewell into the Aug. 7, 2016, death of Jonathan Logston in Fort Smith alleges departmental and state law infractions by former police officer Jarrod Taylor leading up to Logston's death. Taylor drove his police cruiser into Logston, 35, as he was pushing a motorcycle north in the southbound inside lane of U.S. 271.

"There is a lot more to this case than what was put out," said Logston's sister Amanda Corbin. Sebastian County Prosecutor Dan Shue could not be reached Thursday for comment on the findings.

Shue in his report stated he didn't find probable cause to charge Taylor in the incident because he tried to avoid the collision. He also stated Taylor wasn't texting or intoxicated at the time of the collision and called in aid, that the area was poorly lit and that Logston didn't have any kind of reflective clothing or gear.

"Officer Taylor also stated that he applied his brakes and attempted to swerve to avoid the collision, but was unable to do so and struck the pedestrian and the motorcycle," the report states.

Jewell in her findings noted Taylor exceeded the posted speed limit by 20 mph while en route to what was communicated as a non-life-threatening "routine" response.

"Logston had no warning to get out of harm's way because Officer Taylor decided to speed and not use lights or siren to warn of his approach," the findings state.

Shue in his report stated Taylor sent a text message six minutes before the collision. Jewell in her findings alleged the investigating officers failed to take photographs of messages between Taylor and police officer Heather Weaver, with whom he was corresponding minutes before the collision. Taylor also deleted text messages off his phone during the Police Department investigation into the matter, her findings state.

The prosecutor's report stated Logston had been at the Electric Cowboy drinking before the collision. Logston's toxicology report did not show any alcohol in his system, but did show he tested positive for benzodiazepines and cannabinoids.

Corbin said these substances were present because of a severe case of Crohn's disease. She said his condition kept him from drinking much alcohol.

Corbin also said Police Department officials told Jewell footage of the collision was "corrupted" when she reached out to them for an additional copy after the copy she was given read as corrupted. The Times Record on Thursday submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for the footage.

Shue could not be reached for comment on whether he would consider charges against Taylor in light of Jewell's findings. If Shue found probable cause to prosecute, he would likely have until the three-year anniversary of Logston's death to do so unless he found probable cause to file a murder charge or other homicide charge that rises to the level of a class A or Y felony, according to Arkansas statutes of limitation.