There has been a gas explosion, followed by a roaring leak since about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, May 2, somewhere off Highway 7 south of the West Gate. A Voice staff member saw traffic turning around about Faith Fellowship Church, and heavier traffic leaving Glazy Peau road onto 7. Vehicles were backed up about 10 deep. A grouping of emergency vehicles was at the corner of Glazy Peau and 7.



Shortly after midnight, the roar lessened suddenly, so it appeared to nearly be under control. It became silent around 1:30 a.m. today, May 3.