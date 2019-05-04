City officials are looking for responses to the reported growing homeless population in Fort Smith.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said officials will continue their partnerships with nonprofits while they go forward with their own initiatives to support and address the homeless population. His statements come at a time when nonprofits like Next Step Day Room in one year's time have provided services to 1,419 homeless — a number representative of roughly 16 percent of Fort Smith's overall population.

"We want to get that support out there — not be a magnet, but support those people who are in our city and who are by in large local to this area," Geffken said.

Law enforcement officials and nonprofit directors have reported the growing transient population is because homeless people are either sent to Fort Smith from other cities or hear of the services offered by nonprofits in town. Riverview Hope Campus Director Chris Joannides said he has even received a report of a homeless person who traveled from as far away as Seattle to Fort Smith.

Geffken in March said "it's not up to the city to take the lead at all" when it comes to homelessness. He followed up by saying it would be city officials' job if not for nonprofits such as Hope Campus and Next Step.

But Geffken also said the city could play a crucial role in developing homeless services such as transitional housing, which Joannides said Fort Smith lacks.

"The city’s role in that would be one of our CDBG program — the federal funds we receive from our Community Development Block Grant — and possibly home money, which is for people who have housing issues and are potentially on the cusp of becoming homeless. It would mostly be through the CDBG program, and luckily be what the Riverview Hope Campus did, to help them develop their unused space in the building into transitional housing," Geffken said. He also mentioned that Next Step has a transitional housing program, which Director Sharon Chapman said has a more than 60 percent success rate.

City officials also plan to start educational efforts to encourage residents to give to nonprofits that directly help the homeless population. Geffken said they will place signs throughout the city that encourage people to text to give United Way, which will funnel money into the charities.

"We don’t want to have residents who may think what we’re doing is wrong and be bothered, and we also don’t want to set up unreasonable expectations for those who want us to do this and a whole lot more," he said.

In total, the city works with Next Step, Hope Campus, Salvation Army and Community Rescue Mission to alleviate homelessness in the area. Geffken said the role of the city in its current capacity is to foster, support and coordinate the services they offer.

Through this assistance and facilitation, city officials and nonprofit directors will need to figure out which nonprofits will address which facet of homelessness in Fort Smith.

"Homelessness is all among us, and we need to figure out the best way to address it so we’re helping those who want to help themselves get out of homelessness while at the same time not being a magnet for more people to come here," Geffken said. "This is a giving, volunteer-oriented city that will provide help."