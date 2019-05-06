Editor’s Note: To submit items to our calendar of events, email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com, fax 870-534-0113 or bring announcements to 300 S. Beech St., Pine Bluff. To view more calendar items, visit http://pbcommercial.com/news/local/calendar-events

Tuesday, May 7

Go Forward leader to address Ivy Center

The Ivy Center for Education will meet from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 913 University Drive. The speaker will be Ryan Watley, chief executive officer of Go Forward Pine Bluff. He will discuss, “How Youth Can Make a Positive Impact on the City of Pine Bluff.” Ivy Center’s college tour students and chaperones will also pick up their T-shirts and turn in important documents, according to a news release. Interested students, parents and community supporters are encouraged to attend. Details: Mattie Collins at kencol1@msn.com or Patricia Berry at koolaid1@aol.com .

IP/Evergreen retirees to host meeting

The International Paper/Evergreen Packaging Retirees will meet from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, in the auditorium of the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative, 912 W. Sixth Ave. There will be a guest speaker, according to a news release. Details: 870-534-7094.

Coffee with the Chiefs to meet

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc. will host Coffee with the Chiefs Community Program from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7. The session will be held at the Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare System Inc., 2500 Rike Drive. May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and the speaker is Kathy Harris, president and chief executive officer of the behavioral healthcare system, according to a news release.

Beginning Tuesday, May 7

Pine Bluff Rotary Club announces upcoming events

The Downtown Pine Bluff Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Programs for May include: May 7 — A joint meeting of Pine Bluff and West Pine Bluff Rotary Clubs will feature the high school students who participated in the 2019 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Program (RYLA.) May 14 — Pine Bluff Rotarian Joe Clement will discuss the American Air Forces in Europe during World War II. May 21 — Marc Oudin, owner and chief executive officer for Marc Oudin Insurance, will be the keynote speaker as the Rotary Club announces the 2019 Small Business Award recipient. May 28- - Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson will make a presentation.

Turning Point starts program for pregnant parenting teens

Turning Point Youth Center Inc., 508 S. Mulberry St., will begin the Turning Point Young Parent Program for Pregnant Parenting Teens. The program for teen mothers and fathers will begin Tuesday, May 7. Classes will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in one-hour sessions from 1-4 p.m., according to a news release. Details: Yolanda Pitts, Turning Point program director, 870-643-6540, or Pamela Barnes Earnest, 870-395-1954.

Neighborhood Watch Groups will meet

Pine Bluff area Neighborhood Watch Groups will meet. The Central Park Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1801 W. 17th Ave. Details: 870-536-1923. The Forrest Park Association Group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at New Fellowship Church, 3706 S. Cherry St. Details: 870-730-9726. The 34th Avenue Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at 34th Avenue School, 34th and Missouri St. Details: 870-534-8324. Details: Deborah Davis, the Neighborhood Watch Coordinator at the Pine Bluff Police Department, 870-730-2073.

Arts & Science Center announces May events

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host several events in May including: Auditions for Memphis: The Musical – at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, May 7, 9 — ASC will host on site auditions for the Broadway show Memphis: The Musical. This will be the first community theatre performance of Memphis: Auditions are at 6 p.m. May 6-7. Call backs will be at 6 p.m. May 9. Second Saturday Family FunDay. “Fashion UP-cycle” – 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 11 — FunDay will be facilitated by Korto Momolu, Liberian-born and past Project Runway contestant. Patrons will remake and redesign dresses during this hands-on STEAM programming.

Wednesday, May 8

Go Forward Pine Bluff slates education press conference

Go Forward Pine Bluff will host an education press conference regarding a teacher pipeline action item. The event will be held at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at 601 S. Main St., according to a news release from Ryan Watley, Go Forward chief executive officer. Details: Go Forward Pine Bluff, 870-939-6900.

Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday and the deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles may be submitted by email to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com, faxed to 870-534-0113, mailed to P.O. Box 6469, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611, or hand delivered to 300 S. Beech St. Area pastors or associate pastors may also submit columns for the Devotional Page by emailing the article and a photo. Photos may also accompany church news by email.

Thursday, May 9

Rep. Holcomb to speak at GOP Women meeting

State Rep. Mike Holcomb will be the guest speaker for the Jefferson County Republican Women meeting at noon Thursday, May 9, at Pine Bluff Country Club. The $13 lunch buffet is available at 11:30 a.m. The Republican Women meeting is held the second Thursday of every month. Everyone is invited to attend, according to a news release. Details: 870-692-1804.

Stormwater Education offers free grant workshop

The Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program will present a grant writing lunch and learn workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 S. Idaho St. The program will offer people a chance to learn more about how to locate, develop, submit and manage grants. A free lunch will also be provided to participants who register for the program. To register or for details, contact John Pennington, Jefferson County urban stormwater agent at 870-534-1033 or jhpennington@uaex.edu .

MLK Park Beautification Day needs volunteers

Martin Luther King Jr. Park at Pine Bluff needs volunteers to assist in a community beautification event from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Sponsors are the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program of the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service and the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department. Volunteers will be needed to help plant trees and flowers and to remove illegally discarded trash from the park. The event will also include informative tips on beneficial planting techniques, mulching approaches, other plant care considerations, refreshments and door prizes. Details: John Pennington at jhpennington@uaex.edu or visit http://www.uaex.edu.

Mayor invites aldermen to discuss aquatics center

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington invited Pine Bluff City Council members to a meeting regarding the Pine Bluff Aquatics Center. The meeting will be held in the mayor’s office conference room at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9. In anticipation of the opening of the center, she invited aldermen to a meeting previewing the final details of the project. A public forum on the center will also be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Friday, May 10

Col. Jennifer Wesley retiring; ceremony set at UAPB

Col. Jennifer Denise Wesley, a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, will retire from the U.S. Army after 30 years of honorable military service, according to a news release. Wesley is currently serving at the Pentagon as the Chief of Strategy and Plans Division, Army G-4. She will retire May 31. A retirement ceremony will be held in Wesley’s honor at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, at UAPB. The Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Army G-4, Lt. Gen. Aundre F. Piggee, will host the ceremony, according to the release.

Metal Roofing Supply plans grand opening

Metal Roofing Supply & Manufacturing, 3414 U.S. 65 South, will conduct a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10. The business is a new member of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Saturday, May 11

UAPB announces spring graduation

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) will conduct spring commencement exercises at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The processional begins at 2:45 p.m. The commencement address will be delivered by the Rev. Gwendolyn Elizabeth Boyd, D. Min., who was the first woman president of Alabama State University, an ordained elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church and was the 22nd national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Postal workers set Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

The National Association of Letter Carriers will host the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Saturday, May 11. Residents are asked to participate by leaving non-perishable food items near their mailboxes on May 11. Letter carriers will pick up the food during their mail deliveries. The event marks the 27th anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving, according to a news release from Andrew Elkins, NALC president at Pine Bluff, and Angela Jones, a local letter carrier.

Beginning Monday, May 13

Upcoming events set with the Office of the Mayor

The community is invited to attend upcoming events announced by the Office of Mayor Shirley Washington. These include: Monday, May 13 — 6 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center - Aquatics Center Forum; Saturday, June 15 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Juneteenth Celebration — on the steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse. Details: 870-730-2000, ext. 7.

Tuesday, May 14

Landlord Association to meet

The Jefferson County Landlord Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Support Incubator, 615 S. Main St. The guest speaker will be Joshua Pickett, code enforcement officer, and Lamont Davis, public relations official with Liberty Utilities, according to a news release.

Thursday, May 16

Chamber plans meet and greet

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, 510 Main St., will host a meet and greet for Lynette Bloomberg, the new Chamber director, and for Nancy McNew, the new vice president of economic development. The event will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Chamber.

Christian Women’s Connection plans luncheon

The Pine Bluff Christian Women’s Connection luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be Barbara Holland of Mansfield, Texas, will present “Stories from the Heart.” The feature will be Theresa Horton, director of education at the South Central Center on Aging at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. The cost for the luncheon is $13.50. For reservations, call Jennifer Keahey at 870-540-9302.

Deadline set for Little Miss Arkansas contentants

The Little Miss Arkansas Pageant will be held Saturday, May 25, the Hotel Hot Springs in Hot Springs. The entry deadline is Thursday, May 16, according to a news release. The pageant is open to any Arkansas girl between the ages 0-17. There are five age groups competing with a winner and two alternates in each. There is also a photogenic and talent competition. Entry forms are available locally at Bethany’s and Christie’s Children Shops at Pine Bluff, according to the release. Details: http://www.littlemissarkansas.com or Barbara Johnson, 501-318-7876.

Friday, May 17

REFORM sets free in-service for mental health professionals, educators

REFORM Inc. (Resiliency. Empowerment. Faith. OveRcoMer), a 501c3 non-profit corporation, will conduct a free in-service event entitled “Identifying the Signs — Children and Adolescents coping with Trauma, Depression, and Suicidal Issues.”The free event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the REFORM Inc. office, 819 W. Sixth Ave. , and is is intended for mental health professionals, teachers, non-profit organizations, clergy, or those in direct contact with children and adolescents, according to the release. Lunch will be provided to registered attendees. Presenters will be Basil Joiner, community liaison of Perimeter Behavioral Healthcare, and Myra Woolfolk of Harbor City Health and Wellness. For details or to register, contact Melrita M. Johnson, REFORM Inc. president and founder, at askmelritamjohnson@gmail.com, reformarkansas@yahoo.com or 870-872-3676.

Saturday, May 18

Wabbaseka Community Cemetery cleanup set

Wabbaseka Community Cemetery Committee will host a cleanup at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18. All residents who have loved ones at the cemetery are encouraged to come out and help give the site a major cleaning, according to a news release. The event will be held annually. Refreshments will be served. John Shelton Sr. is committee chairman. Details: 870-592-0478.

Randolph/Carthan Cemetery cleanup set

A cleanup will be held at the Randolph/Carthan Cemetery at Grady at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 18. Participants are asked to bring yard tools such as mowers, weed cutters and saws. Food and water may also be necessary. “If you have family and/or friends who are buried in this cemetery, your support is needed,” a news release said.

Hardin church to host antique/classic car show

Hardin Baptist Church, U.S. 270 and Todd Lynn Drive at White Hall, will present its fifth annual Antique/Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18. The community is invited to attend. There’s no entry fee to show a car, however donations will be appreciated, according to a news release. Festivities will include antique and classic cars on display and vendors. Trophies will be presented for “Peoples Choice,” first, second and third place awards. There will also be concessions with proceeds benefiting the church’s youth. Details: 870-247-1258, 870-692-2556, or Frank Campbell, 870-247-1794.

Sunday, May 19

Grapevine Cemetery Memorial set

The annual meeting for the Grapevine Cemetery Memorial will be held Sunday, May 19, at Sardis Baptist Church. after the 11 a.m. worship service. A potluck fellowship meal and time to visit will also be held. Those who are unable to attend may contribute to the upkeep of the cemetery by sending contributions to Grapevine Cemetery, 9310 Grant 14, Pine Bluff, AR 71603.

Baptist Home for Children sets car show at Monticello

Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries will host the first Ride and Shine Car Show at the Baptist Home for Children at Monticello Saturday, May 18. The event will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. The show starts at 11 a.m. and awards will be presented at 1 p.m. The purpose is to help raise funds to meet the needs of children and families in crisis, according to a news release. Early registration fees are $20 a car and $10 for each additional car, or $25 after April 22. Show day registration cost is $25. Details: sprather@arkansasfamilies.org or 501-410-1567.

Dollarway Class of 1969 sets reunion

Dollarway High School Class of 1969 is planning a 50-year class reunion on Saturday, May 18, at Harbor Oaks restaurant at Regional Park. “If you or someone you know was a member of this class, but have not been contacted, please contact Roberta (Reed) Wood at Robertawood.rw@gmail.com for more information,” according to a news release.

Tuesday, May 21

Dollarway School District plans community meeting

Dollarway School District will host a community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21. This stakeholders’ forum will be held at Robert Morehead Middle School, 2601 Fluker St. “The purpose of the event will be to provide information, share ideas, and hear feedback from our families, community, staff, etc.,” according to a news release. Topics will include starting the school day at a later time, improvement plans for each campus for the upcoming year, the progress each campus has made and the impact of the PBIS (Positive Behaviors Interventions and Supports) behavior program. This meeting is open to the public. Details: https://www.dollarwayschools.org/ or 870-534-7003.

Construction Site Erosion Control workshop set

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 S. Idaho St., will host a Construction Site Erosion Control Training beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21. Participants will see on-site structural erosion control demonstrations from 10-11 a.m. at an Urban Renewal construction site, according to a news release. At noon, a lunch and learn section will be held with Darragh Company at the extension office, according to the release. To register or for details, contact Christine Cooley, County Extension Agent - Stormwater, Jefferson County Extension Service, at ccooley@uaex.edu or 534-1033.

Friday, May 24

REFORM slates fundraiser

REFORM Inc. (Resiliency. Empowerment. Faith. OveRcoMer), a 501c3 non-profit corporation, will host its first spaghetti dinner fundraiser Friday, May 24. Plates will cost $10 and include spaghetti, salad, a roll, a cupcake and soft drink or water. Tickets are available in advance. In-town deliveries are available for those who order five plates or more. All proceeds benefit REFORM, Inc. programming and events. Donations are also being accepted in lieu of purchasing a plate dinner. Details: Melrita M. Johnson, LMSW, president and founder at reformarkansas@yahoo.com or 870-872-3676.

Beginning Tuesday, May 28

UAM McGehee hosts nursing assistant course

The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology at McGehee will host a four-week nursing assistant course as part of the Career Pathways program. Classes will be held on the McGehee campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays Tuesday, May 28, through Thursday, June 27, according to a news release. The training is open to individuals eligible to participate Career Pathways. Eligibility requires participants to have a child under the age of 21, to be seeking short-term career or academic training, and to be a current recipient of governmental assistance. To register or for details, contact Cortez C. Smith, Career Pathways program director, at 870-460-2102 or Justin P. Carbage, community outreach coordinator at 870-460-2129.

Friday, May 31

2019 Arkansas Century Farm Applications due

The Arkansas Agriculture Department (AAD) is accepting applications for the 2019 Arkansas Century Farm program that recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. Applications are available at www.aad.arkansas.gov/arkansas-century-farm-program. There is no cost to apply. The deadline is May 31.

Saturday, June 1

Pine Bluff - Altheimer Bluesfest 2019 set

The Pine Bluff - Altheimer Bluesfest 2019 will be held Saturday, June 1, at Cook Family Park, 11712 N. U.S. 79 at Altheimer. The show begins at 5 p.m. Hosted by Broadway Joe and Comedian Keith Glason, the event will feature guests including Sir Charles Jones, J-Wonn, Tre Williams, Willie P, Coco, Mo B, Lady Trucker, The On Call Band and the Platinum Blues Band, according to a news release. All acts will perform with a live band, a spokesperson said. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased online at www.impacttickets.com or at the following in Pine Bluff: The Record Rack and Kibbs Bar-B-Que; Stuttgart: Kibbs Bar-B-Que; and Little Rock: Ugly Mike’s, Uncle T’s and Butler Furniture. For tickets, VIP, sponsorship booths and other details, call 501-413-7683.

Saturday, June 8

Tour de Tomato Bike Ride new Warren festival event

The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival planners have added an event to the 2019 festival lineup. The Tour de Tomato will feature bike riders of all ages, according to a news release. The race event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, the Saturday before the festival weekend. Tour de Tomato will begin at the Bradley County Courthouse in downtown Warren with the sign in at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA nearby. The advance registration fee is $30. On the day of race, the fee will be $40. Entry forms are available at www.pinktomatofestival.com .Details: Randy Rawls at: https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Warren/TourDeTomatoBicycleRide .

Beginning Monday, June 10

TOPPS, YEAH-8 set youth camp

TOPPS (Targeting Our People’s Priorities with Service) Inc. and YEAH-8 (youth, education, arts, health) will host the camp. Camp will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 10 through Aug 2. Breakfast and lunch will be served daily, according to a news release. Spark Stem Curriculum will be used to introduce reading, math and writing through coding, engineering and building robots. Events will also include swimming, skating, bowling, fishing, field trips to museums, cooking, art, introduction to Spanish and French, ballroom dancing, tap, jazz and marshal arts. Kevin Burgess is the TOPPS camp director. Annette Dove is the TOPPS executive director. Applications are available at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive. For details and the camp fee, visit topps@toppsinc.org or call 870-850-6011.

Hurricane HYPE Center sets Summer Camp

New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., invites parents to register their children for the Hurricane HYPE Center Summer Camp. The camp will convene June 10 through July 25, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The program will be closed July 4. Sessions are for students in K5 through 8th grade. The cost is $135 and breakfast and lunch is provided, according to a news release. Details: hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com or 870-534-2782.

Thursday, June 13

Pink Tomato Festival Steak Cook Off deadline set

The 2019 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Steak Cook Off will be held Saturday, June 15, in downtown Warren. The deadline to enter the contest is Thursday, June 13. The Pink Tomato Festival committee has joined forces with the Steak Trail of Champions Cook Off. Entry fees for the steak competition will be $150 and the appetizer competition will be $25, according to a news release. Cooking spaces will be 10X15 and teams will set up between 8-10 a.m. June 15. Awards for steaks include first place $1,200 and appetizer awards will include first place $250. Details: www.pinktomatofestival.com or the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival, 870-226-5225.

Saturday, June 15

City of Pine Bluff plans 2019 Juneteenth Celebration

The 2019 City of Pine Bluff Juneteenth Celebration will be held on the steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse Saturday, June 15. The Juneteenth program will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a block party from 3-9 p.m. following on Barraque and Main streets, according to a news release from Mayor Shirley Washington’s office. The event will feature free food, vendors, performances, music, activities for children and educational presentations. Juneteenth celebrates the anniversary of the abolition of slavery and the theme of the event is strong families, strong communities, according to the release. Interested vendors and participants may contact the Mayor’s Office. Details: 870-730-2000, ext. 7.