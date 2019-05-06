A Conway County girl won bragging rights and the big trophy as the winner of the toad race championship during the 38th annual Toad Suck Daze festival on Sunday.

“It’s pretty exciting,” 12-year-old Ava Caudell of Morrilton said after receiving the trophy in front of a crowd of dozens at the Heartland Automotive Toad Dome.

Caudell’s toad, which she named Junior, hopped over the finish line first in the final heat shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Cooper Wood, 10, of Conway came in second place with the toad he named Long Legs while 2-year-old Conway girl Averie Erickson, with the help of her dad, finished third with the toad she named Bear.

The final race came down to five people whose toads finished first in each heat of the championship round on Sunday.

As the finalists lined up with their toads at the starting line, Brian Ratcliff — who has served as Toad Master for the past 20 years — reminded racers of the rules.

“No flipping, no flopping, let the toads do the hopping,” he said.

The crowd helped announce “Toads, on your marks; get set; go toads” before the finalists hit the sides of the mat encouraging their toads to hop along to the finish line.

The first five races on Sunday had nine to 10 racers each, which turned from competitive to comedic when several toads hopped outside their lanes and their handlers chased after them.

“It toadal chaos,” co-announcer Jerry Rye said as spectators laughed.

The 38th annual Toad Suck Daze festival concluded at 5 p.m. Sunday after sunny weather brought out a big crowd on the last day.